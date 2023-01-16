Firefighters in Florence carried out a dramatic rescue last Thursday (12 January), evacuating a Brazilian tourist who fainted while visiting the city’s famous Duomo.

Video footage shows officials airlifting a man to safety from the top of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in the Italian city.

The service’s official Twitter account said the visitor had “taken ill during the ascent to Brunelleschi’s Dome”, which is 380ft high.

Dramatic footage shows the moment he is passed from the cathedral to fire engine’s ladder, which is then lowered to the ground.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.