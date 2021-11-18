Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has raised some eyebrows in recent years for his response to the Covid crisis and comments on climate change, but few are likely to be as bizarre as he led a motorbike tour of Qatar.

Bolsonaro could be seen waving to the camera as he was one of the lead bikes on the tour of some 20-odd motorbikes and several more cars behind him. It’s not a great look from a man who just attended a climate summit in which world leaders were attempting to solve our impending doom.