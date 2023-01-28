Shocking CCTV released of father dodging traffic while toddler balances on motorbike

A father in Hull has been caught on CCTV weaving through traffic on his off-road motorbike, while his toddler daughter balances on the front.

James Giles was jailed earlier in January after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and exposing child under two to harm or danger.

Dash cam footage even caught the moment Giles did a wheelie and skipped red lights, before being circulated on social media - which encouraged him to hand himself in.

Sign up for our newsletters.