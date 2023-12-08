Thousands of dead fish wash up on Japan beach leaving fishermen baffled

Thousands of dead sardines, mackerel, and other fish washed up on a beach in Japan, footage from Thursday (7 December) shows.

Footage shows the dead fish covering a kilometer-wide stretch of the coastline near the Toi Fishing Port in Hamacho, Hakodate City, Hokkaido.

Fishermen appeared baffled by the spectacle, explaining that this is the first time they have seen this amount of dead fish wash up on the shore.

Local officials have said they are investigating the cause of the incident.