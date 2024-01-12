Japan has launched a rocket carrying an intelligence-gathering satellite on Friday, 12 January, to monitor North Korea’s military movements.

The H2A rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

Footage taken from a nearby crowd of civilians watching on shows the liftoff taking place on Friday morning.

The rocket is carrying the optical satellite as part of Tokyo’s reconnaissance effort to rapidly buildup its military capability.

It will also improve responses to natural disasters, being able to capture images even in severe weather.

Japan aims to have a network of as many as 10 spy satellites in orbit to look for possible missiles from North Korea.