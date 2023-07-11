A 17-year-old Canadian boy faces up to five years in prison after he vandalised a Unesco World Heritage site in Japan by scratching a name into a temple pillar.

The vandalism was found on a pillar of Toshodaiji Kondo temple in the outskirts of Nara which is registered as a world heritage site as “Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara.”

Under the Japanese law for the protection of cultural property, a person who has damaged an object of “important cultural property” could face up to five years in prison or a fine of 300,000 Japanese Yen (£1,650) according to Insider.

The name “Julian” can be seen carved into the pillar as well as the letter “J”. The Canadian teen allegedly used his fingernails to carve the letters.

He has since been questioned on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law.