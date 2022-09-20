Cars drive on flooded Tokyo road as Typhoon Nanmadol drenches city

Cars drove through floodwater in Nakamachi, Tokyo, caused by Typhoon Nanmadol, which landed in Japan on Sunday evening, 18 September.

At least two people have died and more than 100 have been injured after the tropical storm dumped heavy rain and caused landslides and power outages.

One man dies after a car sunk in a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town; a second man was found underneath a landslide in Mimata.

The storm brought winds of 108km/h and gusts of up to 162km/h, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.