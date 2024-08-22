JD Vance awkwardly tries to make small talk as he struggles to order donuts

JD Vance made an awkward trip to a donut shop in Georgia ahead of a campaign stop on Thursday 22 August.

The Republican vice presidential nominee was preparing to deliver a speech in Valdosta when he entered the shop and tried to place an order.

“The zoo has come to town,” Mr Vance told the woman at the counter.

“Thank you for letting us come in here.”

He then tried to make awkward small talk with the staff behind the counter, asking how long they had been employed and how old the shop was.