JD Vance appeared surprised that Greenland was “cold as s***” during a controversial visit to the Danish semiautonomous territory.

The Vice President was joined by his wife Usha and National Security advisor Mike Waltz at the US military's Pituffik Space Base on Friday (28 March).

The visit is viewed by Copenhagen as a provocation amid President Donald Trump's bid to annex the strategically-placed, resource-rich territory.

Trump repeatedly brought up his desire to possess the island for 'national security reasons' during his 2024 re-election campaign and since his return to the White House in January.