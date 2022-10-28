Moment human dissection specialist is arrested for murder after decapitating friend

The Metropolitan Police have released bodycam footage of the moment they arrested alternative therapist and self-styled healer Jemma Mitchell for the murder of Mee Kuen Chong.

Video shows officers taking the 38-year-old into custody from her property in north-west London after she had decapitated her victim and dumped her body in the woods in Salcombe, Devon.

On Friday morning, Mitchell became the first person to be sentenced on camera in the UK.

She was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years at the Old Bailey.

