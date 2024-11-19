Jeremy Clarkson addresses past inheritance tax comments as he joins farmers’ protest

Jeremy Clarkson joined farmers protesting against changes to agricultural inheritance tax in London on Tuesday, 19 November.

The former Top Gear presenter and now farm owner addressed his previous comments in a 2021 interview with The Times, in which he said that avoiding inheritance tax was “the critical thing” in his decision to buy land.

Heading to the Westminster demonstration, the Clarkson’s Farm star said: “The only reason I said that is because I actually bought the farm because I wanted to shoot, but you can't go around saying ‘Oh, I wanted to shoot’ because then you get shouted at by animal enthusiasts.

“I jokingly said, oh, it's just inheritance tax and now of course it's come back to bite me on the arse, but it doesn't really matter because we're here to support farmers, we’re not talking about me.”