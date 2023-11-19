Awkward moment Jeremy Hunt and Rachel Reeves asked what they like about one another

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his shadow counterpart Rachel Reeves were asked what they liked about in an awkward exchange on BBC One - Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (19 November)

Ms Kuenssberg asks: “Jeremy Hunt, what do you admire about Rachel Reeves?

Mr Hunt replies: “Rachel is a survivor, she’s been in and out of the shadow cabinet and she is still here and that is a quality in politics.”

Ms Reeves responds: “I have been reading he is a keen dancer, a Latin dancer. You learn new things all the time. I was watching Strictly last night and that might be something he takes up in the future.

Hunt replies: “That’s never going to happen.”