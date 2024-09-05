If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Unaired Jeremy Kyle Show footage shows the moment Steve Dymond found out the results of a lie detector test following accusations that he cheated on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.

The previously unseen episode, in which the host tells the guest “I wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button,” was shown during an inquest into Mr Dymond’s death on Thursday, 5 September.

The 63-year-old is believed to have taken his own life seven days after filming in 2019.