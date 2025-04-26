Celebrity Big Brother contestant Trisha Goddard told This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to “stop creeping around” fellow contestant Patsy Palmer in an awkward moment during Friday’s show (25 April).

The evicted housemates appeared on the ITV show ahead of Friday’s live final, where they spoke about who they would like to win out of finalists Jojo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston and Jack P. Shepherd and Chesney Hawkes.

Palmer has hit the headlines recently after seemingly swerving questions on her feelings towards ex fellow housemate Mickey Rourke in other interviews.

As Hammond praised the EastEnders actor for “being Zen”, Goddard told her and O’Leary: “Stop creeping around”.