Jessica Biel belts out husband Justin Timberlake’s song in car karaoke session

It seems Justin Timberlake might have some competition when it comes to performing a tune, in the shape of his wife Jessica Biel.

Biel’s latest video shows her singing along to Justin and Coco Jones’ remix of the song ICU. Biel exclaims: “My boyfriend can sing, y’all. He can sing,” before she turns the camera towards her husband.

Justin laughs and replies: “You can sang, baby, you can sang!”

The couple have been married since 2012 and have two young sons.