CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticised baseless Republican-led challenges to 2020 election results, right-wing media amplifying bogus claims about Joe Biden’s administration and GOP officials contradicting health experts on Covid-19 vaccines as “made up convoluted crap” following several days of “lies” circulating on the American right.

His criticisms on Sunday follow anchor Jim Acosta’s remarks slamming Fox News as a “bull**** factory” for echoing false reports about Joe Biden’s administration, including a claim that copies of a book from Vice President Kamala Harris are given to migrant children, and that the president will cut hamburgers from Americans’ diets.