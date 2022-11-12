Joe Biden announces $850m for US-ASEAN to tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’

Joe Biden has requested an additional $850m for a new US-ASEAN partnership to fund tackle "the biggest issues of our time."

The US president said the initiatives run by the partnership will "build an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure."

Mr Biden made the announcement while speaking at the 10th annual US-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He described the funding for 2023 will go toward responding to "significant threats to rule-based order," along with climate and health security.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.