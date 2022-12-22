Biden speaks of 'one million empty chairs' this Christmas after Covid-19

Joe Biden has spoken of the "one million empty chairs" at Christmas dinner tables this year due to Covid-19.

In his Christmas message delivered from The White House, the president reflected on the suffering Americans went through during the pandemic.

"We've lost so many people. People we loved ... Breaking hearts in homes across the country," he said.

Looking forward, he said that "things are getting better," and Covid-19 "no longer controls our lives."

