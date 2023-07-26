Joe Biden says ‘over 100’ Americans have died from Covid

Joe Biden accidentally said that “over 100” Americans died during the coronavirus pandemic as he spoke at the White House on Tuesday, 25 July.

“That’s 100 empty chairs around the kitchen table,” the US president added as he spoke about the expansion of mental health care.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 1,127,152 deaths from Covid-19 from 3 January 2020 to 19 July 2023.

The agency says that, as of 19 July, there have been 768,237,788 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 6,951,677 deaths.