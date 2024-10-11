Biden tells Trump to ‘get a life’ over Hurricane Milton row

Joe Biden had a blunt response when asked whether he had spoken to Donald Trump about Hurricane Milton.

Speaking directly to the camera, the president told his predecessor to "get a life" and help the people in affected areas.

Mr Biden's comments came in response to the disinformation he says Mr Trump is spreading about the federal response to the storms.

The White House and the president have both criticised Mr Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750.

The $750 is an immediate need disbursement, Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, diapers and baby formula.