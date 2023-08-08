Biden announces new Grand Canyon monument

President Biden has announced and signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon during a visit to Arizona on 8 August.

For years, Native American tribes and environmentalists have been pushing for this national monument and now the designation will help preserve almost one million acres of public land that is sacred to many Native Americans.

“Help right the wrongs of the past and conserve this land of ancestral footprints for all future generations,” Biden said.

The new monument will be called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni.