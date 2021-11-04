President Joe Biden denied a Wall Street Journal report claiming the Biden administration will offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden about the report saying: "Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?".

Biden replied: "If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it's not true".

"So this is a garbage report?" Doocy asked, to which Biden replied with: "Yeah, that's not going to happen".

