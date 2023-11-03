Biden tells Lewiston ‘you are not alone’ as he pays respects to mass shooting victims

Joe Biden told Lewiston residents they are "not alone" as he visited the city on Friday, 3 November, to pay his respects to the victims of a mass shooting.

Remarking that he and Jill Biden had done "too many" similar appearances in the wake of gun violence, the president added that he and the first lady "grieve with you and to make sure you know that you're not alone."

The visit came after 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting at a bar and a bowling alley last week.