Joe Biden heckled by Parkland victim’s father while speaking about gun control

Joe Biden was heckled by the father of one of the Parkland shooting victims as he delivered remarks on a new gun safety law.

The US president was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed during the 2018 Florida shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School.

As president Biden spoke about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Mr Oliver shouted “we have to do more than that”.

A White House Briefing Room statement said that the act is "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation to pass Congress in 30 years."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.