What has Joe Biden achieved as president as he steps aside for Kamala Harris?

Joe Biden’s time in office as president of the United States is just months away from coming to an end.

The 81-year-old announced in July that he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place in facing off Donald Trump in November.

Mr Biden’s time in the White House has brought an end to his political career of more than 40 years.

Here, The Independent takes a look at what Mr Biden has achieved since the 2020 election.