Joe Biden spent some time lounging and sunbathing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Saturday 8 July.

He was spotted alongside his wife Jill Biden and other family members ahead of his trip to Europe.

The president departed the US on Sunday and will spend time in the coming days in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden’s first stop is London, where he will meet on Monday with King Charles III for the first time since he was crowned.

Next is the centrepiece of the trip, the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania before a final stop in Helsinki, Finland.