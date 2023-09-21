John Fetterman gets emotional describing ‘ridicule’ he faces after stroke

John Fetterman became emotional as he addressed those who mock him for his auditory processing disability during a committee hearing on Thursday 21 September.

The Democratic senator spoke in front of other people with disabilities on the United States Senate Special Committee on Aging.

Mr Fetterman showed an app on his phone that offers a transcription service, which allows him to “fully participate in meetings” and communicate with his children after a stroke.

“Because I live in a political environment, I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn’t able to process things at times,” he said, welling up.

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure many of you had to go through this kind of thing,” he added.