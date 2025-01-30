Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown paid tribute to a “working class hero” at the funeral of Lord John Prescott.

Senior figures from past and current Labour governments gathered at Hull Minster on Thursday (30 January) to remember the former deputy prime minister who died in November aged 86.

Mr Brown paid tribute to Lord Prescott as a “working class hero” who “kept the show on the road during difficult times”.

Giving the first eulogy at the service, he said: “We will never see his like again. A man of the people he certainly was, in a class by himself, a one-off.”