John Smyth victim says ‘sadistic beatings’ drove him to attempt on own life

One of John Smyth’s victims has described how the “sadistic beatings” he was subjected to as a teenager drove him to attempt to take his own life.

Andy Morse told Sky News he met the barrister, thought to have been the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England, at Winchester College in 1975.