Johnny Depp pledges to donate Amber Heard's $1m settlement to charity

Johnny Depp has pledged that he will donate Amber Heard's one million dollar settlement to charity.

The Aquaman star is set to pay $1m (£820,000) to her ex-husband after a jury ruled her 2018 Washington Post article was defamatory.

Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, Mr Depp's lawyers, issued a statement saying the actor will give the sum to charity.

"We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light,” the statement read.

