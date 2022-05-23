Johnny Depp’s career was damaged by his own lawsuits, expert says

New witness for Amber Heard’s defence stated that Johnny Depp’s career was damaged by the lawsuits the actor has been involved in, the court heard.

Kathryn Arnold is a producer and an expert in the entertainment industry.

Ms Arnold first commented on Depp’s career and said that his problems with drugs and alcohol and being late to set have been a few of the factors that affected his career.

Ms Arnold added that mounting negative press around Depp relating to lawsuits and his behaviour have also likely impacted the actor’s career.