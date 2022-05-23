Johnny Depp has behaviours that are consistent with substance use disorder and those of someone who perpetrates intimate partner violence, a psychiatrist has claimed.

Dr David Spiegel, a board-certified psychiatrist based in Virginia, made the suggestion in court as he testified on Monday (23 May) during Mr Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

He based his opinion on “a review of the evidence”, as well as his “clinical, publishing and teaching experience”.

Dr Spiegel also told the court he believes Mr Depp’s “thinking rate” is down and his attention and memory are impaired.

