Johnny Depp admitted his ‘very chaotic’ relationship with Amber Heard to psychiatrist

Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist has revealed the “paranoid” actor admitted to having a “very chaotic” relationship with Amber Heard.

Testimony from Dr Alan Blaustein was played in court on Thursday (19 May), where he spoke about Mr Depp's issues with drugs, alcohol, “rage” and “jealousy”.

“It was a very chaotic relationship with a lot of fluctuations, ups and downs. Lots of difficulties, emotional expressions,” Dr Blaustein said.

“Lots of anger in both places and high intensity... A lot of love, a lot of disappointment, a lot of fears.”

