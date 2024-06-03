Naked Jon Richardson takes swipe at Rishi Sunak in new Labour election advert

A naked Jon Richardson enjoys a bubble bath and drinks a pint of beer as he takes a swipe at Rishi Sunak in Labour’s new general election campaign advert.

The comedian stars in the latest Labour campaign video, which was released on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (3 June).

A voiceover on the video asks: “Do you know what Rishi Sunak did before he got into politics? Well, you’re not supposed to.

“Rishi Sunak would love you to forget how he made his millions before becoming an MP. He wants you to think it’s too complicated to understand.

“Here’s Jon Richardson in a bubble bath to explain.”