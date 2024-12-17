Radio DJ Jordan North rescued after jumping in Thames to save drowning dog

Footage shows the moment Jordan North was rescued after he jumped into London’s River Thames to save a drowning dog.

The Capital Radio breakfast DJ, 34, was out for a run when he saw a Labrador which was struggling to get back on dry land near Hammersmith Bridge.

A bystander spotted North and the pooch and called the RNLI just after 5pm on Monday, 16 December.

The former Radio 1 star was found sitting on a nearby float lift with the dog.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, North said: “The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket round me. They’re the heroes.”