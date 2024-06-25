Julian Assange’s brother reveals what future holds for him: ‘He is overwhelmed’

Julian Assange is “overwhelmed” to be out of prison, his brother Gabriel Shipton has said.

The WikiLeaks founder, 52, has been released from Belmarsh and flown out of the UK as he prepares to enter a guilty plea as part of a deal with the US Justice Department that could bring an end to his long-running legal saga.

He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information by the US government.

Mr Assange is due to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served at a hearing in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific, on Wednesday 26 June.

His brother, Mr Shipton, discussed his release from prison with Sky News.