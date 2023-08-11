Junior doctor says British public ‘are not safe’ with Tories running the NHS

A junior doctor has appeared on Sky News this morning (11 August) to give a powerful statement on the government’s handling of the ongoing NHS crisis.

Dr Andrew Meyerson, who has previously admitted a ‘good’ shift is where ‘someone doesn’t die’, expressed concerns that ‘British people aren’t safe’ with the current government running the NHS.

“They have allowed the system to go from the best in the world ten years ago to among the worst in Europe now”, he says.

“That’s just awful and they do not deserve to look after the NHS any longer.”