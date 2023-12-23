Co-chair of junior doctors committee apologises to patients for strikes

The co-chair of the BMA junior doctors committee apologised to patients for the disruption that the January strikes will cause.

Dr Vivek Trivedi spoke about the upcoming strikes, which will be the longest in NHS history, on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning (23 December).

“I apologise that patients are disrupted because of strike action. I wish the government did not ignore us,” Dr Trivedi said.

He called for the government to take junior doctors striking seriously, adding: “this is the situation we’re in because they have cut our pay, even with their latest pay uplift, by more than 26 per cent over the last 15 years.”