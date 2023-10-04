Watch the moment Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End.

The protesters stormed the stage during a live performance on 4 October 2023, waving their own flags during the show’s famous One Day More song.

Dismayed audience members shouted “How dare you, get off the stage” at the activists.

The four protesters then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”