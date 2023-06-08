Just Stop Oil protester pinned to wall as bystanders push group off road

A Just Stop Oil protester was pinned to a wall as members of the public pushed the group off the road as they staged a slow march on Pall Mall in London on Thursday, 8 June.

The group has staged marches for the last seven weeks to demand that the government stops “all licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects.”

The Metropolitan Police tweeted that the group was issued with a section 12 order to move onto the pavement.

“Ordinary people going about their daily business have a right to be angry but violence is not the answer,” Just Stop Oil told The Independent.