This is the moment Justin Trudeau accuses the Indian government of assassinating a Sikh leader on Canadian soil.

The Canadian prime minister said he believes Narendra Modi's administration could be behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia on 18 June.

Trudeau made a statement about the death of Singh Nijjar, 46, who was a strong supporter of the Khalistan movement while addressing the Canadian House of Commons on Monday.

He confirmed Canadian security agencies have been “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link” between agents of the Indian government and the killing of Mr Nijjar.