Kamala Harris has been mocked online for appearing to mimic a French accent during a visit to Paris on Tuesday.

The US vice president was touring a Covid-19 lab at the Pasteur Institute in the French capital when she seemingly put on an accent.

"With us in government, we campaign with 'the plan'. Uppercase 't' and uppercase 'p'. The plan. Then the environment is such that we're expected to defend 'the plan,'" Ms Harris said.

The VP has since been criticised on social media, with some questioning why her accent appeared to change.

