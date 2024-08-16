Tim Walz shares ‘white guy taco’ recipe with Kamala Harris

Tim Walz shared what he described as a “white guy taco” recipe with Kamala Harris.

The Democratic presidential candidate and her VP Pick had a conversation about spices during a ten-minute chat posted to the current vice president’s YouTube channel.

The Minnesota governor told Ms Harris: “Here’s the deal. They said to be careful and let her know this, that black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota, you know?”

Ms Harris laughed after Mr Walz revealed that his recipe contained “pretty much ground beef and cheese.”