Kanye West is being sued for £221m ($250m) by the family of George Floyd over the rapper’s claim that he died from a drug overdose rather than at the hands of the police.

The musician, also known as Ye, said on a podcast that Mr Floyd was killed by Fentanyl, in contrast with the medical examiner’s evidence and the court ruling of homicide.

Mr West was sent a cease and desist letter from the family saying his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.

