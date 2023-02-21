‘A rapist cannot be a woman’: Kate Forbes shares views on transgender people

A rapist “cannot be a woman”, SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said.

Speaking to Sky News, the finance minister shared her views on transgender double rapist Isla Bryson, who was initially sent to a female prison. She was then moved to a male estate after an urgent review into the case, a reversal of the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) previous policy.

“My straight answer would be that Isla Bryson is a man,” the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said.

Ms Forbes previously told ITV Border that she believes a trans woman is a “biological male.”

