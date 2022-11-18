Katie Kenyon's murderer leads police to forest where mother-of-two’s body was buried

A man who has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Katie Kenyon, brought police to the site where he buried her body.

This footage released by Lancashire Constabulary shows Andrew Burfield, 51, as he brought officers to her make-shift grave in Gisburn Forest.

The video also shows an interview with Burfield where he says he didn’t know where she was and suggested she was in rehab.

Later, he claimed that her death was accidental.

Burfield was handed the life sentence at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, 17 November.

