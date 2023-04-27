Keir Starmer weighs in on illegal Channel crossings: ‘We should stop the boats’

Keir Starmer does not want “anyone” crossing the Channel in small boats, adding “I do think we should stop the boats”.

The Labour leader spoke on Thursday morning (27 April) after the government’s flagship asylum bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday night.

“I don’t want anyone to make that crossing, I do think we should stop the boats,” Mr Starmer said.

“I don’t want anybody making that terrible crossing, but I do accept that among the people crossing are desperate, desperate people who are being exploited by criminal gangs.”

