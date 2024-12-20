Sir Keir Starmer comforted an emotional young boy as he surprised his mother with a Christmas video message.

The prime minister video-called members of the British armed forces to thank them for their service.

He discussed how the troops could not be with their families over the festive period, before surprising the soldiers by bringing their loved ones into the room with him.

The son of one of the soldiers became visibly emotional at the sight of his mother, so Sir Keir put his arm round him to comfort him.