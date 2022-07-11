Keir Starmer asked if he is ‘too boring’ to be prime minister

Keir Starmer was asked if he is “too boring” to be the next prime minister as he held a press conference on Monday (11 July).

The Labour leader was speaking about his party’s plan to “move Britain forward” before taking questions from journalists.

“This is a criticism that has been levelled at you from voters and also members of your shadow cabinet: Are you too boring to be the next prime minister?” one reporter asked, drawing laughter.

“Let me tell you, the only thing that’s boring is opposition, that’s what’s boring,” Mr Starmer responded.

