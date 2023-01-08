Sir Keir Starmer said second jobs for MPs should be banned while defending shadow foreign secretary David Lammy earning £200,000 outside of his parliament role as an “exemption”.

Sky News and Tortoise Media cumulated all MP’s earnings from second jobs and donations into one database for the first time.

Mr Lammy, who presents his own LBC radio show, is one of only two Labour MPs in the top 20 earners and has declared income from more than 40 different sources - the most of any MP - totalling £202,599 since this parliament started in December 2019.

